Sign up for ‘Sweat with Pride 2006’ this June

Lifestyle

It’s a little way off yet, but registrations have opened for Sweat With Pride 2026.

The event is Australia’s inclusive and joyful fundraiser for rainbow communities — and in June 2026, it’s going to be bolder, brighter, and sweatier than ever before!

Sign up to move for 21 minutes a day and fight discrimination with perspiration.

Photo by Pantelis Georgitsis (Pexels).

You can particpate as an individual or sign up as a team. Teams that sweat together feel more motivated and raise more money — so rally your co‑workers, friends, or community group to join the fundraiser that boosts your wellbeing and supports LGBTQIA+ communities at the same time.

Last year, almost 2,000 Australians walked, wheeled, and danced their way to raising over $160,000 for communities in need — proof that everyday movement adds up to real change. 

Sign up now to take part.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

