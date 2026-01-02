Sign up for ‘Sweat with Pride 2006’ this June

It’s a little way off yet, but registrations have opened for Sweat With Pride 2026.

The event is Australia’s inclusive and joyful fundraiser for rainbow communities — and in June 2026, it’s going to be bolder, brighter, and sweatier than ever before!

Sign up to move for 21 minutes a day and fight discrimination with perspiration.

Photo by Pantelis Georgitsis (Pexels).

You can particpate as an individual or sign up as a team. Teams that sweat together feel more motivated and raise more money — so rally your co‑workers, friends, or community group to join the fundraiser that boosts your wellbeing and supports LGBTQIA+ communities at the same time.

Last year, almost 2,000 Australians walked, wheeled, and danced their way to raising over $160,000 for communities in need — proof that everyday movement adds up to real change.

Sign up now to take part.