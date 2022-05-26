Sign up to the Freedom Centre’s Wellbeing weekend

The Freedom Centre are hosting a LGBTIQA+ Wellbeing Workshop on the 18th and 19th June at ECU, Joondalup.

This is a weekend long workshop for LGBTIQA+ youth aged 15 – 26 years, where they spend the weekend making new friends, enjoying fun activities, eating free food, learning new and important information and how to access LGBTIQA+ friendly services.

Participants will also be offered the chance to participate in the SafeTALK suicide alertness training and receive a certificate.

The workshop is aimed at people aged 15 – 26, but people under 15 can attend if they have parental consent.

Head here to sign up, and get in touch with Nikita Miller for any inquiries.

OIP Staff

