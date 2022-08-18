Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose join ‘Yellowjackets’ season 2

Paramount+ have announced that Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is joining the highly anticipated second season of Yellowjackets.

The drama loaded with queer characters follows the lives of a high school soccer team who become stranded in the woods after a plane crash in the 90s, and the mysteries that still lurk their adult lives in the present day.

The announcement complements the news that Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), who plays the teen version of Lottie, has been upped to series regular in season two where Kessell will be playing her adult counterpart.

Kessell also joins recently announced Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), who will play the adult version of Van.

Yellowjackets is nominated for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci.

Yellowjackets was also nominated for two writing Emmys and earned additional noms for Directing and Casting. Season one averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms.

A New Zealand export like her co-star Lynskey, Kessell can currently be seen opposite Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi as Breha Organa, mother to Princess Leia as a child. Previous television credits include a recurring role in Taika Watiti’s Our Flag Means Death, as well as Reckoning, The Crossing, Of Kings and Prophets and Terra Nova.

Kessell received an Australian AACTA Nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film Outlaws. Other film credits include Andreas, 2:22, The Lovers, Burning Man and The Informers.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Oscar and Emmy nominee and rock star Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.

Stream season one of Yellowjackets on Paramount+ now.

