Sri Lanka orders investigation into gay links in school curriculum

Authorities in Sri Lanka had launched an investigation into a resource designed for primary school students that led the youngsters to a gay themed website.

The resource was designed for students aged 11 and 12 years old, and it listed website that students might visit to help improve their language skills including a link to a gay chat website.

Police are now investigating how the link came to be placed in the a materials. Homosexuality remains illegal in Sri Lanka and the country still embraces colonial era laws that remain from the countries time under British control. Those convicted of the crime can face ten years behind bars, but there have been few prosecutions in recent years.

“We suspect sabotage,” Education Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe told Agence France-Presse (AFP). “We are in the process of implementing educational reforms, and this could be an attempt to stall them.”

The resource told students completing their Grade 6 English syllabus that one way they might improve their English skills was by finding a pen pal via the website buddy.net and including a link to a group called ‘Bad Boys Club’ – which invited users to communicate and “show their kinky side”.

Since the error became known the site has been blocked the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Commission.

While neighbour India has removed its laws against homosexuality, and even considered allowing same-sex marriage, Sri Lanka remains opposed to change.

Last year religious organisations in the country raised concern that Sri Lanka may be promoted as a tourism destination for LGBTIQA+ visitors. Prime Minister Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the government would not allow any such moves to occur.