Slovakia: Thousands show their support for LGBT people

Thousands of people to the streets of Bratislava in Slovakia to show their support for the local LGBTIQA+ community following a domestic terrorist attack at a gay bar in the city earlier this week.

This report contains mentions of violence, homophobia and suicide.

On Wednesday Juraj Krajčík (19) shot dead two people, and wounded a third nearby, at the Teplaren Bar in the country’s capital. The victims, Matúš Horváth (23) and his friend Juraj Vankulič (27), were both students at Comenius University.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said it was the work of a “radicalised” teenager.

Krajčík was found dead by police on Thursday.

“I strongly condemn a murder of two young people shot dead in Bratislava last night by a radicalized teenager,” Heger wrote on Twitter.

“No form of white supremacy, racism and extremism against communities, incl. LGBTI, can be tolerated,” he added.

Media reports have shown that the perpetrator published an online manifesto outlining his hatred of Jewish people and LGBTIQA+ communities. Law enforcement officials have since classified the crime as being motivated by a hatred of sexual minorities.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova offered her support to the LGBT community.

“I want to say to the LGBT community, it is not you who don’t belong here, it is not you who should be afraid to walk in the streets. It is hate that does not belong in Slovakia,” she told reporters after visiting the bar where the attack occurred.

Local news reported that on Friday night thousands of people took to the streets near the scene of the attack, waving Pride flags and showing their support for the local gay community.

Organisers estimated that 20,000 people turned out to demand more action from the government on LGBT rights. Both the country’s President and Prime Minister were in attendance.

Speaking to the crowd President Caputova raised the Pride flag over her head and voiced her support the Slovakia’s queer community.

“I’m sorry that our society was not able to protect your loved ones,” she said. “You belong here, you are valuable for our society.” Gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people in Slovakia face high level of discrimination. There is no formal recognition of same-sex relationships, and laws to prevent discrimination, including gate speech, were only introduced in 2013. OIP Staff Do you need some support? If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from: QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people. DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks. Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

