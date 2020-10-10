Sophie Ellis-Bextor covers Alcazar’s ‘Crying at the Discotheque’

Sophie Ellis-Bextor kept fans entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown by broadcasting live shows from her kitchen. Now one of the songs she performed during her live kitchen discos is being added to her upcoming greatest hits collection.

She’s just delivered her version of Alcazar’s Crying at the Discotheque. Sophie’s take on the song is a lot of fun, and it retains the recognizable sample of Sheila B Devotion’s disco classic Spacer.

“I’m really excited to be putting out ‘Crying at the Discotheque’. I used to sing it sometimes when I was doing a club set, as I always loved the song, and since I sang it during the kitchen discos it forever holds a special place in my heart. I love this version – such a great song and full of the imagery of the discos I always go to in my head when I’m singing.” Ellis-Bextor said of the release.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s musical career started when she fronted mid-90’s indie band Theaudience, and while they made some great tunes, the band struggled to find mainstream success. The singer’s big breakthrough came when she sang lead vocals on Spiller’s Groovejet (If This Aint Love), the track was a huge hit around the globe.

In 2001 Ellis-Bextor released her debut solo album Read My Lips which featured hits Murder on the Dance Floor, Take Me Home, and Music Gets the Best of Me. Over the last two decades she’s put out further five albums of material ranging from pop and dance records to folk and indie sounds.

Alongside her musical career she’s also appeared on the UK TV show Strictly Come Dancing, popped up as an extra on Game of Thrones, and recently launched a podcast that sees her interviewing working mothers. Sophie also knows a lot about motherhood, with husband Richard Jones who is the bass player in the band The Feeling, she has five sons.

Highlights from her career were be included in her forthcoming Songs from the Kitchen Disco: Sophie Elllis-Bextor’s Greatest Hits.

Take a listen to Sophie’s version of the tune.

