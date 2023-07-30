South By Southwest (SXSW) Sydney brings festival of festivals to Australia



Austin, Texas’ famed South by Southwest (SXSW) festival is known as a festival of festivals, bringing various walks of life together with to share creative and innovative ideas.

This October, SXSW is coming to Sydney, bringing over 1,000 events to the east coast, including expert speakers and music acts.

Headlining the speakers roster will be Coachella music festival CEO Paul Tollet, communications app Slack Co-Founder Cal Henderson, and Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France.

Other panel discussions will include brain-computer interfaces, the future of lab-grown meat, ethical living with robots, AI fluency, Big Tech transparency, re-imagining news media, First Nations knowledge in design, how recruitment will become more like online dating, venture capital in 2050, when music videos meet AI, the future of love and more.

The team have also revealed some of the 400 artists who will be joining the festival, such as Flyana Boss, South Summit, Chanel Loren, Gut Health, SORRY, Lunadira and ADOY.

SXSW Sydney is taking over from October 15 – 22. For more information, head to sxsw.com.

Image: Jess Gleeson

