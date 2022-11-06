Spice Girls share video for ‘Never Give Up on the Good Times’

The Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of their second album Spiceworld, and as part of the festivities they’ve created a video for Never Give Up on the Good Times.

To mark the album’s 25th anniversary a new edition has just been released dubbed Spiceworld 25. Alongside the original album, the new version also includes rare tracks, live performances and remixes.

Included in the new version is Step to Me, a song that fans could only previously obtain on the Japanese version of the record, or via a Pepsi promotion back in the day – it’s now been released digitally for the first time.

The updated album also includes the outstanding David Morales remixes of Spice Up Your Life and Stop, plus the John Themis ambient remix of Viva Forever.

Last night all five members of the band were set to reunite for a party to celebrate Geri Horner’s 50th birthday. Horner is hosted the big bash at her Oxfordshire home.

Horner turned 50 back in August, and had planned a party in September, but it was postponed due to the death of the Queen. Horner is the first member of the band to celebrate a half-century.

OIP Staff

