Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies suddenly in Qatar

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Sports journalist Grant Wahl has died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Earlier in the tournament Wahl had brought attention to LGBTIQA+ rights in the country when he attempted enter a stadium wearing a pride t-shirt.

The CBS reporter was covering the match between Argentina and The Netherlands on Friday when he suddenly collapsed and could not be revived. He was 48 years old.

His cause of death is unknown, but his brother Eric Wahl said he suspects foul play.

In a video posted to Instagram Eric Wahl shared that his brother had received death threats after he wore the rainbow shirt.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington, I am Grant Wahl’s brother,” he said announcing his brother’s death on Instagram Friday.

“I am gay, I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy, he told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed, and I just beg for any help.”

Eric Wahl later turned his Instagram account to private.

Grant Wahl’s wife, Cèline Gounder, has said she is in complete shock at her husband’s sudden passing.

Us Soccer released a statement praising Wahl’s coverage of the sport.

“The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and it’s major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport.”

In a recent episode of his podcast Fútbol with Grant Wahl the journalist had said he was suffering from bronchitis and had visited the medical service at the World Cup’s media centre.

Last month Wahl was detained for 25 minutes when he tested FIFA’s claim that the Pride symbol would be allowed at the World Cup. When he attempted to enter the stadium wearing the shirt guards insisted, he change into another shirt before being allowed to progress.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.