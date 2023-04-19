Stephen Fry will host an Australian version of ‘Jeopardy’

Stephen Fry will host a new Australian version of the game show Jeopardy.

Channel Nine has confirmed the commission of the new show after TV industry website TV Tonight tipped the appointment of Fry to host a new version of the long running US game show.

Fry is set to host a UK version of the show, and at the same time he’ll film a six-episode Australian version. Don’t got looking for the much-loved British star wandering the streets of Melbourne or Sydney though, the entire series will be filming in the UK.

The production will feature Australians living in the UK as contestants. Stephen Fry shared his excitement about the new project.

“Jeopardy! has a format that – strikingly unusual as it seems at first – just gets under the skin of an audience, and reveals more and more depths of delight. Not to mention more and more depths of knowledge amongst the population. I reckon Australia will welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game and I just can’t wait to get started.”

The US version of the quiz show, in which players are required to answer in the form of a question, was created by Merv Griffin and made its debut in 1964. An Australian version was hosted by Tony Barder on Channel 10 in 1993. There have been multiple attempts to launch an Australian version of the show over the decades.

Fry previously hosted the celebrity panel quiz show Q.I from 2003 until 2016 before handing over the reins to Sando Toksvig.

