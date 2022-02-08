Stephen Jones delivers heartbreaking speech on Religious Discrimination

Content Warning: This story mentions self harm and suicide.

Labor MP Stephen Jones has delivered a moving speech during the debate over the Religious Discrimination Bill, sharing his family’s heartbreaking story.

Yesterday the government announced it would make amendments to Religious Discrimination Bill that would stop schools from expelling gay, lesbian or bisexual students from being expelled from schools. It was not willing to make any concessions however for transgender students, insisting that any protections would have to wait until a review was conducted by the Law Reform Commissions, one year after the passage of the bill.

Attorney General Michaelia Cash said stopping faith-based schools from expelling transgender students would create complications over bathrooms and uniform requirements, and risk eroding the ethos of single-sex religious schools.

“If subsection 38(3) of the Sex Discrimination Act were amended to remove the exemption for religious schools to discriminate against a student on the basis of their gender identity, it could have the potential to effectively nullify the intention and ethos of religious single-sex schools,” Senator Cash said.

“For example, if a current student transitioned whilst enrolled at a single-sex school, a religious single-sex school would not be adequately equipped to cater to the needs of the opposite sex. Matters such as uniforms, bathrooms, as well as the wishes of other parents to send their children to a single-sex school would need to be addressed.”

When Stephen Jones rose to speak to the Bill, he said the government had failed to bring in a law that protects children. The Labor MP shared that last week his family had farewelled his nephew.

“He was just 15 when he took his own life. No mother or father should have to ensure this sight. No brother should have to clean up afterwards.

“He was a beautiful, creative, courageous, young man. He was loved and accepted by his parents, by his family, his friends and community. His Mum and Dad are in anguish, we all are.” Jones shared.

“He was gay, he was uncertain about his gender, and he struggled with his mental health. But now he’s gone, and we’re no longer going to be able to love and support him on his journey through life. Clearly the love and acceptance of his family and friends were not enough.”

Jones shared that his own 14-year-old son is creative and interested in fashion.

“He moves seamlessly between the wardrobes of men and women, he wears heels that give me vertigo, and has more handbags than his sister. He has more courage than any other boy of his age that I’ve ever met. He swims against the tide.

Sharing his pride in his son, Jones said he still worries when his son leaves the house.

“I know that the love and protections of his mother and his friends and family, is very different to the reception he may received in the outside world.” Jones said, sharing his fear that his son may be attacked .

Stephen Jones said his request to Prime Minister Scott Morrison was for him to put himself in the shoes of parents of children who spent their lives swimming against the tide.

“Surely we are not saying, ‘It’s okay if you’re gay – just as long as we don’t see it.’ Surely we can do better than that.”

Jones appealed to parliamentarians to consider just how diverse Australia is, and not leave anyone out, describing it not only as the country of Storm Boy, Breaker Morant and Puberty Blues, but also the land of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

The MP said he hoped the Prime Minister would take a step back and reconsider how the bill was structured, rather than bringing in a law that would disadvantage some members of society.

“Let’s take a step back, let’s imagine a national story that talks to all of us, and let’s not do something in the name of freedom of religion that does damage or harm to those of us who we love.”

Debate on the bill is expected to continue today.

Graeme Watson

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

