Steps celebrate their 25th anniversary with ‘Hard 2 Forget’

Steps have released Hard 2 Forget, a new tune featured on their forthcoming greatest hits record Platinum Collection. The band are celebrating their 25th anniversary. Their first boot-scootin’ hit 5,6,7,8 came out in 1997.

The new collection captures songs from the bands long career which has seen them release seven album of material. Alongside hits including Better Best Forgotten, Scared of the Dark, Deeper Shade of Blue, Heartbeat and It’s the Way You Make Me Feel, the new greatest hits album also includes two new songs for the band.

First up is Hard 2 Forget written by queer artist Vincint Cannady and songwriter James ‘Jhart’ Abrahart. The song was originally included on VINCINT’s 2020 album There Will Be Tears. The song was previously used in a campaign for fashion label Prada.

Steps version comes with a new video showing the band busting out some moves.

The second new song on the compilation album will be another cover. Steps has recorded a version of The Runner which was originally performed by The Three Degrees.

The song was written by the band’s leader singer Sheila Ferguson alongside famed disco producer Giorgio Moroder. First released in 1978 the tune featured on their New Dimensions album. The song was later covered by Bananarama for their 2009 album Viva.

Faye Tozer from Steps spoke about the band’s love for covers when she chatted with OUTinPerth in 2020. Over the years the band have delivered their take on songs from Bananarama, Kylie Minogue, Five Star, The Bee Gees, Sybil, Stevie Wonder, Lara Fabian, and many others.

