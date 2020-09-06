Vincint delivers uplifting gospel charged tune ‘Save Myself’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

US artist Vincint has delivered an uplifting gospel charged tune with their latest release Save Myself.

The singer first came to attention in the USA when they competed in a TV singing competition The Four in 2018. While he didn;t win the series he left a mark delivering his unique take on songs by Radiohead and Coldplay.

After putting out a couple of singles, earlier this year they released their first EP. Now they have a new track that is filled with queer celebration and diversity.

Alongside that Vincint has also collaborated with the cast of Queer Eye creating Be Me the theme for their fifth series.

Take a listen to Save Myself.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.