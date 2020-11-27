Faye Tozer from Steps chats about their new album

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Three years after they staged one of the most successful comebacks of the decade, enduring British pop legends Steps – aka H, Claire, Faye, Lee and Lisa – return once again with their sixth album, What the Future Holds, released today.

So far the band have released three singles from the album, the title track, the gorgeous Something in Your Eyes, and the latest single To The Beat Of My Heart.

OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson chatted on Zoom to band member Faye Tozer about making the album, and then having to wait for a pandemic to pass before being able to share it with fans.

Take a listen to our Zoom call.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.