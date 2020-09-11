Steps return with new album ‘What the Future Holds’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Three years after they made a huge comeback UK pop legends Steps – aka Claire, Faye, H, Lee and Lisa – will return once again with their new album, What The Future Holds, to be released on November 27th 2020 and they’ll be following up with a UK tour in late 2021.

The five-piece premiered their new single What The Future Holds on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast show in the UK this week and it’s now available digitally around the globe. The new tune was penned by pop queen Sia.

Their sixth studio album, What The Future Holds, will be released on November 27th via BMG, and will be available on all digital platforms plus CD, Vinyl (including a limited edition transparent pink edition) and you’ll even be able to get it on cassette. If you’re a super-fan of Steps the album will also be available as part of a Cassette Collection featuring five separate transparent pink solo cassettes with an intro from each band member, all in a special collector’s box.

Their 6th album sees them reunite with writers such as Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Lewis Capaldi), Ina Wroldsen (Shakira, Britney Spears) and Karl Twigg (who worked on their first three albums) plus experiment with songs written by the likes of Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beyonce), Hannah Robinson (Kylie) and new pop shape-shifters such as Gracey and MNEK.

Launching during the halcyon days of pop in 1997 with their line-dancing classic 5,6,7,8, the band went on to have 14 x UK top 10 singles and three multi-platinum albums in three years including number one hits Tragedy and Stomp. Fast forward twenty years, the band returned with Tears On The Dancefloor. Their subsequent tour saw the band sell out twenty-two UK arenas.

Outside of the band all of the members have also had solo careers. Claire Richards teamed up with bandmate Ian ‘H’ Watkins to record an album together, she’s also put out a solo record. Lee Latchford Evans has explored the world of acting, Lisa Scott Lee has put out a solo record and made several reality television programs, while Faye Tozer has appeared in musical theatre as Miss Hedge in Everybody’s Taking About Jamie.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.