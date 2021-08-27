Steps share video for new song ‘Take Me For a Ride’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Pop legends Steps have premiered the video for their single, Take Me For A Ride. Set in a futuristic dreamscape, the video sees the band perform classic Steps choreography in a variety of epic costumes. The video was directed by Jordan Rossi and features choreography by Mark Jennings and styling by Frank Strachan.

The band said they had a lot of fun shooting the new clip.



“This was one of our all-time favourite video shoots, the day itself was such good fun and we’re delighted with the end result. We think the ultra-modern direction might come as a surprise to some people – but much like the song itself, it keeps the essence of Steps but takes what we’re best known for in exciting new directions!”

The excitement is building for Steps’ new album, What The Future Holds Pt.2, out 10th September. Take Me For A Ride is flying high in the UK air play chart, entering the Top 20 last week of the most played tracks in the country.

Take Me For A Ride sees the British five-piece reunite with Karl Twigg and Mark Topham who wrote some of their biggest hits including One For Sorrow, Deeper Shade Of Blue and Stomp. The band said the song was much darker than their usual offerings.

“It’s much darker than what we have done in the past and the lyrics tell a real story about someone being gaslighted in a relationship, a topic that’s finally getting the attention it deserves. It’s one of several songs on the new What The Future Holds Pt 2 album that takes our Steps sound in exciting new directions. We can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks about the track and the album as a whole. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Last week they also revealed another taster of the album – a brilliant cover of Five Star’s The Slightest Touch.

Take a look at the new video.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.