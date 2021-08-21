Steps deliver a cover of an 80’s tune originally by Five Star

Steps have offered another taster from their upcoming album What The Future Holds Part 2. This time they’ve recorded a song that was originally by British band Five Star.

Their take on The Slightest Touch is out now and is the third tune to be revealed from the upcoming album that is out on 10th September.

The song was originally a hit in the UK back in 1986 and featured on one of Five Star’s biggest selling albums Silk and Steel which this week marks it’s 35th anniversary.

“We are such massive fans of Five Star, when we started brainstorming a possible cover idea to include on What The Future Holds Pt 2 this felt like the natural choice. They are absolute idols of ours and have always dreamed about giving one of their songs a euphoric Steps makeover.” the band said in a statement.



Five Star have also given the cover their seal of approval, saying Steps had “nailed” the song and they loved the band’s take on the 80’s hit.

Throughout their career Steps have shown a special talent for breathing new life into songs originally by other artists.

Over their long career they’ve tackled Tragedy originally by The Bee Gees, Love U More originally by Sunscreem, Bananarama’s Last Thing on My Mind and Movin’ On, Sybil’s Make It Easy On Me, Kylie Minogue’s Better The Devil You Know and many others.

Take a listen to the new offering.

Who are Five Star?

Five Star never hit the big time in Australia, but they were massive in the United Kingdom in the 1980s.

Comprised of five brothers and sisters from the musical Pearson family. Stedman, Lorraine, Denise, Doris and Delroy Pearson has a run of hits in from 1985 through to 1988. Over their career the band has released eight albums of material.

The patriarch of the family, Buster Pearson, took inspiration from the Jackson 5 and created the group. Among their hits was System Addict, All Fall Down, Let Me Be The One, Can’t Wait Another Minute, Rain or Shine, Stay Out of My Life, and The Slightest Touch.

Five Star’s original recording of The Slightest Touch also got a remix from Shep Pettibone, who would go on to create some of Madonna’s biggest hits including Vogue, Rescue Me, Erotica, Rain, Bad Girl, Bye Bye Baby and Deeper and Deeper.

Music loving teenagers in Australia were certainly aware of Five Star’s chart topping success in the UK. In the days before the internet British music magazines like Number One and Smash Hits were a source of news about music and pop culture.

OIP Staff

