Steps share video for new tune ‘Something In Your Eyes’

British pop group Steps have shared a new video. Something in Your Eyes is the second release from their forthcoming album What The Future Holds.

The new song has that classic Steps’ pop sound and like many of their hits it’s very ABBAesque. The video sees the five members of the band sporting some metallic outfits , sultry looks and easy to learn dance moves.

The track was written by Erik Bernholm, Henrik Sethsson and Thomas G:son. It was originally performed in 2011 by Swedish singer Jenny Silver. It was her entry in the Melodian Music Festival, the winner of the competition goes on to represent Sweden at Eurovision. The song wasn’t a winner for Silver but it might strike gold for Steps.

The band’s sixth album is scheduled to be released at the end of this month.

Take a look at the new clip.



