Street band celebration WAHonk Fest returns this October



A collection of street bands will be bringing music and colour to Leederville, Perth, Northbridge and Fremantle this October.

WAHonk Fest is a free three-day festival, part of a worldwide ‘Honk festival’ movement celebrating alternative community street bands.

The festival celebrates a DIY approach to artistry, whether the musicians are playing for fun, protest or community spirit.

“Back after four years, WAHonk Fest returns and this time it’s happening in Leederville, East Perth, Northbridge and Fremantle!” says coordinator Ken Allen.

“Don’t just be an innocent bystander – come and join the party wit the All-in WAHonk Pick-up Band free workshops.”

WAHonk Fest runs from Friday 6 October to Sunday 8 October. More information available on Facebook.

