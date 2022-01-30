Support for Scott Morrison and the Coalition tumble in latest poll

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the coalition government are facing tumbling poll numbers with the latest report showing both the PM and his government are losing popularity.

The latest Newspoll released on Sunday night show support for the government has slumped to it’s lowest level since 2018 when Scott Morrison took over from ousted leader Malcolm Turnbull.

Labor now lead 56-44 on the two party preferred scale, the largest margin since 2018. It’s a six point blow-out from the last Newspoll in December that showed Labor leading 53-47. The previous poll was conducted in early December.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese now only trails Scott Morrison by two points as preferred Prime Minister. Labor’s primary vote is now at 41 per cent, while the combined Liberal and National vote is at 34 per cent. The Greens gained a point rising to 11 per cent, while One Nation remained steady with just 3% support.

If replicated on election day, and the swing of 7% was universal across electorates, the Coalition would potentially lose up to 25 seats, catapulting them out of government.

The falling poll numbers come after the government’s controversial handling of the Novac Djokovic affair, concern over Covid-19 actions, food shortages due to logistics challenges and the government’s push for a Religious Discrimination law.

It is expected that Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hold off on calling an election until May 2022.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.