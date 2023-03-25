Support for the Trans Justice Project sees fundraising goals smashed

As anti-transgender events have sparked debates, protests and violent attacks around the country, support for new organisation The Trans Justice Project has soared.

When OUTinPerth spoke to founder Jackie Turner at the start of the month her start-up advocacy organisation was hoping to reach a fundraising goal of $30,000. Today their campaign on crowd-source site Chuffed sits just below $80,000.

The focus of the Trans Justice Project will be campaigning, building and connecting to build a strong movement that supports people who are transgender and ensures their voices are heard.

“We’ll focus on issues around trans health care, around enhancing tans lives, reducing the impact of poverty, unemployment homelessness and violence, but also working to build leadership in the trans community.

“We need more campaigners and advocates who can speak about their experiences, talking to the public about what it really means to be trans and what life is like for us.” Turner said.

Since the campaign was launched, transgender people have had to contend with riots in Sydney linked to the Christian Lives Matter movement, a national speaker tour from British activist Kellie-Jay Keen, and false reporting from a Tasmanian newspaper.

While support for the new transgender rights organisation has grown, those opposed to transgender rights have also been pushing fundraising initiatives. Binary, the organisation lead by Kirralie Smith sends regualr emails to their mailing list asking for donations.

In emails Smith calls for donations to fight against the introduction of equality legislation in New South Wales, voices support for Kellie-Jay Keen, rallies against World Pride celebrations and vows to fight Football Australia’s inclusive policies.

Turner has outlined that the organisation will focus on making trans health care accessible and free to everyone who needs it, investing in trans lives to reduce the impact of poverty, unemployment, homelessness, and violence, and to take real action to address suicide in the trans community.

Defending the transgender community against attacks from hate groups and conversion practices is also among the project’s goals.

You can donate to The Trans Justice Project via their Chuffed Page and sign up to their mailing list.

Graeme Watson

