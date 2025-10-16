Search
Support the Tenth Muse Initiative this GiveOUT Day

Community

Today is GiveOUT Day, a national day of fundraising for those who support our communities.

One local project that is seeking funding support is the Tenth Muse Initiative.

Tenth Muse Initiative is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices in classical music and opera, particularly gender marginalised artists and composers who have been historically excluded from the canon.

They create space for queer stories and artists to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Too often, the classical stage privileges a narrow perspective highlighting music largely created by, to be blunt, dead white men.

This year the Tenth Muse Initiative is raising money to professional record Sapphic Serenade, a collection of works they performed live in 2024.

At the core of the program was someone will remember us, a new TMI commission by Perth composer Rose Russell, setting the words of Sappho, the ancient Greek poet whose surviving work only exists in fragments.

Find out more about Tenth Muse Initiative and give to their fundraiser.

