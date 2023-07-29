Swedish artist Petra Marklund releases Pride song ‘Ocean of Love’

Stockholm Pride takes place in August and this year’s official song comes from much-loved local artist Petra Marklund.

Marklund has made her career performing under the name September, but this release will be the first time she’s put music out under her own name. Her new tune Ocean of Love will be her first english language release in over a decade.

This year marks 20 years since the artist September explosively entered the international music scene with hit songs like La la la (never give it up) and Cry for You. Marklund says recently she’s been exploring creating music under her own name.

“Ocean of Love is my disco tribute to Pride, and it’s about the sea of love that exists out there, and daring to let oneself fall freely despite all the twisted circumstances. There’s so much joy. It’s meant for all of us. Let’s dive in now!” Marklund said.

Released on July 28th, the song celebrates diversity and allows individuals to embrace their true selves. It is available on all streaming platforms under both Petra Marklund and September.

Fredrik Saweståhl, Chairman of Stockholm Pride, shared his enthusiasm about the song.

“We are thrilled to collaborate on this year’s Pride song with one of Sweden’s biggest artists, Petra Marklund. It’s especially fitting that we do this in the year when Stockholm Pride turns 25 and Petra celebrates 20 years as an artist. ‘Ocean of Love’ is a song that we feel suits this year’s theme of celebrating the diversity within our community,” Saweståhl said.

Petra Marklund will perform Ocean of Love along with several other songs at Stockholm Pride’s celebrations in August.

OIP Staff

