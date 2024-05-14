Liberal party says Thomas Brough’s views do not reflect their views

The Liberal party’s state executive has signed off Albany Councillor Dr Thomas Brough being their candidate at the next state election, while high profile members say his views are not those of the party.

Brough came to prominence earlier this year where he made comments calling for LGBTIQA+ groups to publicly declare that they do not embrace ‘minor attracted people’ within their communities.

- Advertisement -

The Albany councillor made the comments during a council meeting that was discussing Albany Pride. He later denied he was accusing Albany Pride specifically, but said he was commenting on all LGBTIQA+ communities.

Brough later wrote about the response to his comments saying he had been vilified by activists and the media.

Following the state executive signing off on Brough’s preselection by local members high profile members of the party have distanced themselves from his comments.

Lord Mayor of Perth Basil Zempilas, who will be the Liberal candidate for Churchlands, said he respected local party members being allowed to choose someone who represented their community.

“He was selected by local preselectors as the best candidate to represent his local area. That means somebody who is in touch with the issues of that community,” Zemplias told reporters.

“I’m aware that he has made some comments at a council meeting.

“Those comments have not been condoned by the broader Liberal Party. They don’t reflect the values of the Liberal Party.” the Lord Mayor of Perth said.

Liberal party leader Libby Mettam labelled Brough’s comments as “bizarre” when they were made, and this week a party spokesperson told the ABC that she still considered his comments to be inappropriate and out of line.

“Dr Brough’s comments are inappropriate and out of line with [what] the WA community expects from their elected representatives,” the said via a statement.

“Like the rest of the WA Liberal team, Ms Mettam is solely focused on holding this tired, incompetent Labor Government to account.

“The same is expected from all of our candidates.” they wrote.