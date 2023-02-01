Sydney Mardi Gras Parade returns to Oxford Street for WorldPride

The world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is finally returning to to Oxford Street in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras march.

This iconic event unites individuals and groups across the LGBTQIA+ communities to showcase their Pride and advocate for intersectional equality.

This year the parade will be the centrepiece of the epic Sydney WorldPride Festival, with all eyes will be focused on 12,500 marchers as over 200 floats grace Oxford Street for the first time since 2020.

First Nations, the original marchers – the 78ers – and the legendary rumble of the Dykes on Bikes will lead the Parade on Saturday 25 February 2023.

This year’s Festival theme, Gather, Dream, Amplify, comes to life as even bigger floats adorn the entirely revamped route. With lighting and fireworks shows elevating the spectacle of the Parade, from Hyde Park to Moore Park.

“After two years delivering the world-class Parade through the Pandemic we couldn’t be more excited to see the community unite once more on Oxford Street,” says Sydney Mardi Gras CEO, Albert Kruger.

“With over 200 floats representing every corner of our communities, it is the perfect celebration as the world descends on Sydney for the first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere and we commemorate the 45th anniversary of the first Sydney Mardi Gras.”

Minister for Tourism and the Arts Ben Franklin said the NSW Government had long supported the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as the event underscored its commitment to make NSW a welcoming destination for all visitors.

“The Mardi Gras is important to Australia’s cultural identity, empowering people to come together and celebrate diversity in a safe and inclusive way,” Mr Franklin said

“With the Parade returning to Oxford Street, thousands of participants and tens of thousands of supporters will line the streets celebrating NSW’s pride and inclusion, making this a major highlight of Sydney WorldPride 2023.”

Just some of the fabulous floats joining this spectacular special parade includes Trans Pride Australia, Drag Kings Unite, Deaf Rainbow NSW, Bi+ Pride, and Forever Xanadu and their tribute to Aussie legend Olivia Newton John.

For those who can’t join the action in Sydney, Parade broadcast partner ABC will be broadcasting the Parade live so audiences around Australia can watch from home.

Sydney Mardi Gras Parade, the WorldPride edition, is taking over Sydney on Saturday 25 February 2023.

