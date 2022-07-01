Sydney Mardi Gras release strategic plan for next three years

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) have released their strategic plan for 2022 – 2025, outlining the group’s purpose and vision for the future.

The strategy was developed to bring focus to SGLMG and its LGBTQIA+ communities and outlines a plan that sets out goals for the organisation to continue to evolve and grow, tell new stories, elevate diversity and continue its legacy with pride.

“Community participation has been central to the strategic planning process with input from nearly 800 people through interviews, focus groups and surveys,” said Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger.

“We heard loud and clear from members and the broader community that they would like opportunities to drive positive change, to connect, collaborate and celebrate throughout the year, beyond the annual Festival.”

“Our communities also want more diverse representation from us as an organisation, and also by creating more opportunities to elevate diverse voices within our communities.”

“And most importantly, our community want our organisation to continue to be sustainable, both financially and environmentally, so that we can continue the legacy of social justice started 44 years ago by the original 1978 marchers,” said Kruger.

Key outcomes identified within the strategic plan include curating a program of initiatives for community connection all year round, supporting other grassroots LGBTQIA+ organisations who are championing change, increasing community engagement on key issues, and developing partnerships that align with SGLMG’s ethic charter and that create initiatives that provide tangible change on issues important to the community.

“Our 2022-2025 Strategy leverages our history, global reach and capabilities to position us to collaborate with others to serve LGBTQIA+ communities across NSW,” Kruger adds.

“We will offer connection for our communities throughout the year, continue to provide a platform for raising their profile, and use our position to influence better outcomes for our LGBTQIA+ communities.”

Image: Anna Kucera

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.