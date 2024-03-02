Sydney police say their focus will be on keeping people safe at Mardi Gras

As Sydney gets ready to celebrate its annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, New South Wales polie say their focus will be on ensuring it’s a safe event for everyone participating.

Police will launch a highly visibility operation ahead of the 46th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade this weekend. The police operation will involve general duties officers assisted by specialist units.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate safely.

“Police have been working closely with parade organisers and the LGBTIQA+ community to ensure a safe environment for all those participating in and supporting the event,” Assistant Commissioner Cooke said.

With significant crowds expected to make their way through major transport hubs before and after the parade on Saturday 2 March 2024, police will be focused on maintaining public safety and security.

“We are urging those supporting the event to plan your night ahead of time; know how you are getting into the city, what you’re doing at the parade and how you’re getting home,” Assistant Commissioner Cooke said.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Director of Operations, PJ Gahan encouraged participants and attendees to ensure they have a great night by keeping up to date on the parade via Mardi Gras social media accounts.

“The annual Mardi Gras Parade is a significant milestone for Sydney and an important night of celebration for LGBTQIA+ communities from around the world. We take our responsibility seriously to ensure it’s a moment for communities to come together in safety and celebration. We encourage all participants to regularly check Mardi Gras social media to keep up to date with crowd and transport updates throughout the evening,” Gahan said.

Transport for NSW Coordinator General, Howard Collins said with major road closures in place from 3pm for the parade, public transport is the best way to get into the city for the festivities.

“There will be hundreds of additional trains, buses and light rail services running, including more late-night services, to get you into the city and back home again.”

NSW Ambulance Assistant Commissioner Brian White said paramedics will be attending Mardi Gras and the community should not hesitate to reach out if they need medical assistance and to always call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy their night and stay safe but should you or anyone you know need medical assistance NSW Ambulance will have a strong presence of paramedics on hand to help you,” White said.

