Sydney WorldPride announces shows for First Nations Gathering Space

The first four shows to be stage at Sydney WorldPride’s Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space have gone on sale.

The shows include Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen, an electric battle of the queens staged over three nights, and Klub Village, a dazzling variety show curated by RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong.

Running from 23 to 28 February 2023, the six-day showcase of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+SB creativity will take over Carriageworks during Sydney WorldPride with a line-up of exhibits, theatre, dining and drag.

Free to enter, explore and connect, Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space, will also host a range of ticketed events where audiences can experience the rainbow heart of the oldest surviving culture on the planet.

The first four shows now on sale are:

Klub Village – Curated by Kween Kong, this high-octane variety show, and dance party will feature drop deadly drag, daring circus acts and camp Blakcabaret. The hottest acts will be performing, including Haus of Kong, Casus, Humxn, Aboriginal Comedy All Stars, House of Alexander, Thicc Shake, Prinnie Stevens and more.

Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen – Miss First Nation has become a fixture on the Australian drag circuit, where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander queens battle it out to be crowned drag royalty. This battle – with two heats and a grand final – will be staged over three huge nights and will bring back their Royal Highnesses to see who will be crowned drag royalty supreme.

Daddy – A journey of loss, grief, growth and resilience, proud Wiradjuri artist Joel Bray presents an enthralling, provocative and hilarious story of his cultural and sexual identity and how he navigates the world, connected to those who came before.

Chase – Artist Carly Sheppard has been developing and performing the character of Chase for nearly a decade. A macro metaphor for Australia’s colonial shame, this compelling, repelling and funny show sees Chase sift through the weeds of contemporary culture with a handy cam and her YouTube subscribers for company.

More acts as part of Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space will be revealed later in the year.

Ben Graetz, First Nations Creative Director for Sydney WorldPride said: “Marri Madung Butbut is a celebration of First Nations creativity, resilience and pride.

“It will showcase some of the most exciting and exhilarating LGBTQIA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent, including drag acts, cabaret and incredible theatre from Joel Bray and Carly Sheppard.

“The Gathering Space will also be a safe space for First Nations LGBTQIA+SB people to come together to celebrate their identity, feel connected to their community and feel proud seeing the creativity of First Nations LGBTQIA+SB people on a global stage.”

Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space runs from Thursday 23 – Tuesday 28 February 2023.

Tickets for Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space performances are available now via SydneyWorldPride.com. Discounted tickets are available for this event via MobTix for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

