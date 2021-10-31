SYTHONY is bringing a massive party to RAC Arena on Friday night

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

After two sold out shows in Melbourne and Brisbane, Synthony is setting up for a massive show at the RAC Arena in Perth this week, and we’ve heard there are just a small handful of tickets available.

The hugely successful show both here and in its native New Zealand, is the ultimate celebration of the last 30 years of dance music. Synthony is a unique collaboration between Orchestra, DJs, live vocalists and feature musicians.

The super-charged and energetic Synthony will showcase the biggest dance anthems from icons such as: Avicii, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Fisher and Faithless to name just a few. The popular show will be backed with the full might of a 60+ piece Orchestra with the Perth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Craig Dalton. Chris Murphy, Roxy Lebrasse and Mind Electric are among the special guests taking part in the show.

With an epic backdrop of visuals, lasers, and a state-of-the-art sound system, it’s a magical, uplifting, hands-in-the-air dance party like no other. An energetic show from the outset, this is not an orchestra as you know it.

This celebration of dance music is more than just a show, it takes the audience on a nostalgic journey back through their most memorable dance music experiences. Track after track, fans are promised a trip down memory lane and celebration dance music that is embedded into their subconscious.

Catch the show this Friday 5th November at RAC Arena, Perth. All tickets are available through www.synthony.com

OIP Staff

