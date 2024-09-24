Take a look at new film ‘Bonus Track’

British film Bonus Track has been praised for the performances of its two lead actors as it tells the story of teenagers finding their place in the world.

After having its premiere at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival it was released in UK cinemas earlier this year and will now has a US release in October.

The film, which is set in 2006, tells the story of George Bobbin, a 16-year-old who lives in a small English town and dreams of becoming a pop star. His fortunes change when new classmate Max arives, his parents are a famous musical duo.

Lead actors Joe Anders who plays George and Smauel Small have been praised for their performances. The film also has some familiar faces including Jack Davenport, Alison Sudol, Susan Wokoma, Ellie Kendrick and Ray Panthanki.

Also appearing is Josh O’Connor, best know for his roles in God’s Own Country and The Crown. Screenwriter Mike Gilbert wrote the screenplay based on an original story by O’Connor.

Take a look at the trailer for the film.