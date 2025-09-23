Tasmania Police arrest alleged Pride flag vandal

A 17-year-old person has been arrested in connection with damage done to a Pride flag in Launceston as the city was hosting an LGBTIQA+ inclusion forum in June.

Advocacy group Equality Tasmania has welcomed the action, with spokesperson Rodney Croome saying they appreciate Tasmania Police investigating the incident.

“The state’s public places should be safe and inclusive for all Tasmanians including LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians,” Croome said.

“We hope the alleged offender is given an opportunity to understand the harm done by attacks like these on stigmatised communities.”

City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood has condemned the attack back in June.

“I really do want to push forward that this behaviour is absolutely condemned by the City of Launceston, and I would like to think by the community,” Garwood said.

The June forum, organised by Equality Tasmania and the Local Government Association of Tasmania, saw councillors and council staff from across Tasmania learn about the discrimination LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians still face and what councils can do to tackle that discrimination.

In a statement to media, Tasmania Police said they will continue to work closely with community stakeholders to ensure public spaces remain inclusive and respectful for all.