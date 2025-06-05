Pride flags vandalised in Launceston as the city hosts an inclusion forum

Last night Pride flags in Launceston Mall were vandalised. The attack coming on the eve of the city hosting an inclusion forum and launching their first ever LGBTIQA+ community survey.

“It’s extremely disappointing Launceston’s first ever pride flags have been targetted in what seems like a hate-motivated attack.”

“The vandalism is a reminder of why pride month is so important.” Croome said.

“Most people will abhor this act of vandalism and I hope it will galvanise support for LGBTIQA inclusion.”

Local government LGBTIQA+ forum a Tasmanian first

“By coincidence, Launceston today hosted Tasmania’s first local government forum on LGBTIQA inclusion which will focus on solutions to the kind of discrimination the flag incident highlights.“ Croome said.

“The forum, organised by Equality Tasmania and the Local Government Association of Tasmania, saw councillors and council staff from across Tasmania learn about the discrimination LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians still face and what councils can do to tackle that discrimination.”

City of Launceston LGBTIQA+ community survey a first for Northern Tasmania

Rodney Croome shared that the council had also launched its first ever community survey for LGBTIQA+ residents.

“As part of that forum, Launceston Council today released its survey of the LGBTIQA+ community that will form the basis of an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan.

“The City of Launceston’s LGBTIQA+ survey is the first of its kind in Northern Tasmania.”

“It shows the Council not only values the principles of inclusion and equal opportunity but wants to hear from those most affected how it can put those principles into practice.” Croome said.

“LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians still face much higher rates of discrimination, stigma, hate crime, mental health risk and housing risk, as well as difficulties accessing services addressing these issues.”

“The City of Launceston’s survey and subsequent Action Plan will go a long way to addressing those problems.” he added.