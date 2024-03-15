Tasmanian advocates welcome LGBTIQA+ election commitments



LGBTIQA+ advocacy groups in Tasmania have welcomed LGBTIQA+ services and policy development ahead of next weekend’s election.

Tasmanian Labor, Greens and Liberals have laid out their plans to support LGBTIQA+ communities over the past weeks, as the state prepares to go to the polls on Saturday 23 March.

The Tasmanian Liberals made an announcement this week as part of the Supporting Stronger Communities initiative, committing $500,000 to community services, support and an Action Plan.

“A re-elected majority Liberal Government will continue its support for equality in Tasmania by committing to a new LGBTIQA+ Framework and Action Plan,” the announcement reads.

“Underpinned by a $500,000 investment into agreed services and programs, to be determined by the Working Group, Equality Tasmania and Working It Out.”

Andrew Badcock is the acting CEO of Working It Out, Tasmania’s dedicated LGBTIQA+ health support service. Badcock and Working It Out have embraced the commitment, highlighting gaps in support for our communities.

“We welcome this announcement because the support, education and advocacy services provided by Working It Out are chronically underfunded,” Badcock said.

“LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians face above average levels of mental ill-health, housing risk and workplace discrimination due to stigma and prejudice.”

“An increase to funding like this will provide greater certainty and capacity to meet demand and help ensure more state-wide programs remain available for LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians and their families.”

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome adds that it’s welcome to see the Liberal Party recognise the need to remove discrimination and stigma against LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians.

“The funding will help us make the case for improved services by highlighting the many problems the LGBTIQA+ community continues to face due to discrimination.”

“Through the LGBTIQA+ community grants program, the funding will provide a diverse range of LGBTIQA+ community groups with some of the resources they need to provide support and change attitudes.”

Labor commit to appoint Minister for Equality

Labor’s plan, revealed last Friday 8 March, also commits to a funding boost for LGBTQIA+ services and development of an Action Plan, as well as an ‘effective ban’ on conversion practices.

The plan, announced by spokesperson Ella Haddad, also lays out work towards a dedicated LGBTIQA+ health and mental health service, new protections against hate crime and financial redress for those who have had historical LGBTQIA+ criminal convictions expunged.

“This is the most comprehensive LGBTIQA+ election policy Tasmanian Labor has ever presented because it covers law reform, services, representation and setting long-term goals,” Croome said of Labor’s announcement.

“Labor’s plan for an effective ban on conversion practices, better hate crime laws and financial redress for historic convictions are very welcome, as is its commitment to funding Equality Tasmania so we can advocate for LGBTIQA+ people in need”

“Most Tasmanians want our island to be friendly, open, equitable and inclusive, and it’s heartening to see Labor recognise this aspiration and rise to it.”

Working It Out’s substantive CEO, Lynn Jarvis, said they welcome Labor’s plan because it will improve health and wellbeing outcomes.

“It also builds on the current Liberal Government’s work to develop an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan and Framework and the current Government’s funding for LGBTIQA+ services and advocacy.”

“Having an Equality Minister will also mean advocacy at the highest level for the needs of the LGBTIQA+ community.”

Greens unveil plans for Pride Centre, intersex protections

Tasmanian Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff has also committed to an effective ban on conversion practices, fully committing to the 2022 recommendations of the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute.

The Greens are also working towards an LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Act and Commissioner, a dedicated mental health service, legal service, healthcare centre and Pride Centre.

Tasmanian Greens are also supporting the prohibition of medically unnecessary interventions on children with innate variations of sex characteristics, training for education staff, healthcare providers and other public service staff and improvements to school-based inclusion.

“The health and wellbeing outcomes of LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians is well below the state average so we welcome the Greens’ commitments,” Jarvis said of Dr Woodruff’s statement.

“Mental health outcomes are particularly poor due to the legacy of historic discrimination and stigma so we welcome Greens’ support for a dedicated mental health service.”

“It’s also pleasing to see the Greens’ commitment to banning medically-unnecessary interventions on children with innate variations of sex characteristics because these interventions can cause long-lasting physical and mental scars.”

Croome and Equality Tasmania say this is the most comprehensive LGBTIQA+ election policy the Greens have ever presented.

“It proactively challenges discrimination and fosters inclusion across the law, health care, education, public safety and so many other areas of life.”

“It’s very welcome to see the Greens’ take such a strong stand against conversion practices because these practices are a form of quackery that cause deep harm and can never be justified.”

The current Liberal Government initiated the development of an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan and Framework after it commissioned the largest-ever survey of the state’s LGBTIQA+ community.

It has also provided funding for LGBTIQA+ support, training, services, advocacy and policy development. Last year it unveiled a law about conversion practices which has been criticised for allowing many conversion practices to continue.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.