Teams to compete in condom-packing challenge while raising awareness of HIV prevention tools

Community

WAAC (formerly the Western Australian AIDS Council) will host an innovative World AIDS Day Pack-a-thon at Forrest Place on Monday 1 December 2025, combining community engagement with practical public health action.

From 9:00am to 10:00am, teams from businesses and community organisations will compete to pack the most condoms in one hour, establishing the first-ever baseline for this unique event. The condoms packed will be distributed throughout Western Australia as part of WAAC’s sexual health and HIV prevention programs.

“World AIDS Day is a time to remember those we’ve lost, celebrate the incredible progress in HIV treatment and prevention, and recommit ourselves to ending HIV transmission,” said Dr Daniel Vujcich, CEO of WAAC.

“It also reminds us of the extraordinary community response to the early HIV epidemic when communities came together to care for each other, advocate for change, and take practical action to save lives. This Pack-a-thon continues that spirit of community mobilisation, providing a practical, fun way for people to contribute to the public health response while learning about the full range of prevention tools.”

In the last financial year alone, WAAC distributed 113,521 safe sex packs throughout Western Australia, making free condom access a crucial part of the state’s HIV and STI prevention strategy. The condoms packed at Monday’s event will contribute directly to this vital public health initiative.

The Pack-a-thon represents a shift toward innovative, engaging public health events that combine education, community participation, and practical outcomes. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise from the WAAC Store, with all proceeds supporting WAAC’s community programs.

Register your team to take part in the event!

WAAC is a leading sexual health organisation providing HIV prevention, treatment support, and advocacy services across Western Australia. WAAC operates M Clinic for sexual health services, the Freedom Centre for LGBTIQA+ young people, and delivers comprehensive health promotion programs. In 2025, WAAC celebrates 40 years of community service.

World AIDS Day, observed annually on 1 December, is dedicated to raising awareness of HIV/AIDS, remembering those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses, and celebrating advances in prevention and treatment. The day highlights ongoing efforts to end HIV transmission and support people living with HIV.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

