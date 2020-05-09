Televangelist Jim Bakker claims religious freedom allows him to hawk COVID-19 cures

American televangelist Jim Bakker has claimed he can’t be fined by federal authorities for promoting silver solution as a cure for COVID-19 because of religious freedom.

The religious broadcaster is being sued by the state of Missouri over his television broadcasts with promote silver solution as a cure for coronavirus, sexually transmitted infections and HIV.

The broadcaster made the claims back in March and they were dismissed by the US Food and Drug Administration, and other health authorities as being completely bogus.

On his television show Bakker claimed the solution he was selling via his website had been “almost like a miracle” and that “God created it in Heaven.”

Bakker says he himself did not make the claim about concoctions restorative abilities, rather one of his guests on the show naturopathic doctor Sherill Sellman made the statements. The host however did nothing to counter her claims.

Now in court documents in relation to the legal action from the state of Missouri, Bakker’s legal team argues that he should be exempt from the laws protecting people from fake cures and untested medical treatments because of “religious freedom”.

Bakker is being represented by Jay Nixon, a former Governor and Attorney General of Missouri.

“Jim Bakker is being unfairly targeted by those who want to crush his ministry and force his Christian television program off the air,” Nixon said in a statement, “The video recording of The Jim Bakker Show clearly shows the allegations are false. Bakker did not claim or state that Silver Solution was a cure for COVID-19. This case is about religious freedom.”

The televangelist’s organisation has also put out a statement saying silver solution has been made available to people to help them prepare for the second coming of Christ, and is a tenet of Christianity.

Maricela Woodall, the president of Bakker’s ministry Morningside Church Productions says selling Silver Solution is an act of Christianity.

“Our sincerely-held religious beliefs require us to encourage our partners to prepare spiritually, mentally, and physically for the second-corning of Christ, and assist them in doing so by bringing experts to our broadcasts to teach how to accomplish this goal.

“An integral part of this expressive ministry and practice, as well as the doctrinal teachings of our religion, includes educating our partners concerning, and offer them, products, including Silver Solution, that we believe have been made available to this generation by God.

“We believe in providing practical tools and supplies to prepare for the end-times, in connection with the solicitation of funds for the ministry.” Woodall said.

Bakker rose to prominence as a religious broadcaster in the 1970’s alongside his wife Tammy Faye Bakker. In the early 1980’s the couple were accused of using money raised for charity through their broadcasts to pay for the personal expenses.

A 1983 report from the US Inland Revenue Service (IRS) found the couple had siphoned 1.3 million dollars to their personal accounts. In 1987 Bakker was the centre of controversy when it was revealed his organisation has paid hush money to a staff member to stop her reporting that she had been raped .

Bakker admitted to having a sexual relationship with the woman, but denied any abuse had occurred. He stepped down from his leadership role in his ministry. In 1988 Bakker was found guilty of multiple fraud charges after it was found he had redirected millions of dollars as the leader of his ministry. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

His sentence was reduced on appeal, and brought down to 8 years. He was released on parole after spending five years in prison.

He returned to televangelism in 2003, and has built up a huge following of devotees who subscribe to his apocalyptic take on Christianity. His marriage to Tammy Faye ended in divorce and he remarried in 1988. His second wife Lori Beth appears alongside him on his television broadcasts.

OIP Staff

