‘That! Feels Good!’ Jessie Ware’s new album is a disco delight

Jessie Ware’s fifth album That! Feels Good! is out today and it’s one of the artist’s most exciting offerings to date.

Warming up to the album release with the exceptional single Free Yourself, it’s appropriate there’s an incredible feeling of freedom throughout the new album.

Jessie says it’s all about letting loose and letting go while encouraging everyone else to do the same.

The success of the disco and house inspired What’s Your Pleasure? and subsequent live shows have been a key influence on the creation and curation of this celebratory album that revels in joy, dance and sexuality.

“This is for me. Well, it’s for as many people as possible,” Jessie says.

“But more than anything, I knew the album I wanted to make, and who I wanted to make it with. I’ve put aside years of anxiety, imposter syndrome and all that fretting and feeling like I’m not good enough.

“That’s not to take anything away from what’s come before because I’m incredibly proud of it all, but I’m in a place, today, where I feel fully happy and relaxed in who I am and the music I’m making.”

Jessie has already announced US and UK tour dates for the album, suggesting she may have something planned for Australian fans – so stay tuned!

That! Feels Good! is out now.

