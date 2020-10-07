The Big HOO-HAA! celebrates 18 years & moves to a new home

Perth’s longest running weekly improv comedy night is celebrating 18 years in 2020, and is saying goodbye to The Brisbane Hotel.

The Big HOO-HAA! has officially reached adulthood, spending 15 of those years and over 5000 shows at Lazy Susan’s Comedy Den – which will sadly be closing its doors and moving out of its Beaufort Street location.

“We took 15 years to build it with love, passion and genuine hard work. We were part of the arts industry of WA providing training, rehearsal and performance space and the opportunity for artists to perform and develop their craft,” said Artistic Director Sam Longley.

“But the only constant in this world is change and so we are moving on.”

“Wherever we land we will always continue to nurture comic talent and provide big belly laughs for all our audiences – after all there’s never been a greater need for a good laugh!”

Lazy Susan’s Comedy Den has given a leg up to a number of now high-profile comedians including; Claire Hooper, Ben Russell, Xavier Michaelides, Janelle Koenig, Wyatt Nixon-Lloyd, Luke Ryan, Jimmy James Eaton, Cassie Workman, Laura Davis, and Mel Buttle.

The Big HOO-HAA! will celebrate their 18th birthday with a special birthday show featuring many cast favourites past and present at UWA’s Octagon Theatre.

The Big HOO-HAA! is also currently playing Thursday nights at The Rosemount Hotel and The Little HOO-HAA! has a school holiday season at The Dolphin Theatre in October. Shapiro Tuesdays will be restarting at The Rosemount Hotel in the near future.

The Big HOO-HAA! 18th Birthday Show will be held at the Octagon Theatre on Friday 9th October. For tickets and more info, head to ticketswa.com

