The boys behind ‘Elixir’ and ‘Railed’ return to Fringe World with ‘GODZ’

This January GODZ will challenge perceptions and set pulses racing for its world premiere at Perth Fringe World Festival 2022, held in the Main Hall at Girls School from January 14th to February 13th.

Taking their unique mix of storytelling, circus and physical prowess to Godlike proportions, Head First Acrobats’ brand-new show GODZ provides a sneak peek into the lives of the ancient Gods of Olympus.

The production follows Cupid (God of Love), Hercules (God of Strength) and Dionysus (God of Wine) as they paint the scene of Ancient Greece and bring audiences to the biggest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE. Expect a bodyssey of gravity defying stunts, tests of heroic strength, and slapstick comedy Head First Acrobats have become famous for.

Award-winning entertainment company Head First Acrobats have proved crowd-favourites at Fringe Festivals year after year, with past shows Elixir and Railed attracting rave reviews.

As a company, they are dedicated to providing world-class circus and physical theatre performance – thrilling audiences at festivals, in theatres and at corporate and street events across Australia and internationally.

Leave expectations at the door (and definitely leave the kids at home!), GODZ bare chests, hilarious antics and high-energy acrobatic stunts will leave you breathless and wanting for more.

GODZ will be at Fringe World from Jan 14 – Feb 13. For tickets and more information head to fringeworld.com.au

