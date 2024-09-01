‘The Children’ is hilarious, unpredictable and profound

Lucy Kirkwood’s 2016 play The Children has been a sensation in the West End and on Broadway, and writers at The Guardian declared it one of the best plays of this century (so far).

A 2018 joint production by the Melbourne and Sydney Theatre Companies won a stock of Helpmann Awards, and The State Theatre Company of South Australia also included in their 2024 program with a production staged this February. Now Perth audiences have a chance to experience the theatrical experience with a production from Black Swan State Theatre Company.

Taking some inspiration from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear explosion, Kirkwood ponders what would have happened if a massive tidal wave hit the UK putting one of its nuclear power plants. Given the ongoing debate about nuclear power in Australia this is timely programming from the Black Swan team.

We meet Rose, a nuclear physicist who has reunited with two of her former colleagues, decades after they worked together. Hazel and Robyn have retired but their lives have been turned upside down following a recent disaster that’s created a dystopian landscape. They now live in the shadow of the damaged nuclear power plant where they once worked.

Kirkwood’s play is filled with hilarious dialogue. From the moment the action starts we’re absorbed in a back-and-forth between Rose and Hazel drawing us into their world, history and unexpected recent challenges.

Nicola Bartlett plays the scatterbrained but scientifically brilliant Hazel, while Caroline Brazier is the more sophisticated and controlled Rose. Between them is Humphrey Bower as Robyn, a man with more than a few secrets. All three are firing on all cylinders.

The wonderful element is the unpredictability of this narrative journey, it’s mysterious, laugh-out-loud funny, and armed with intriguing underlying themes. It deftly swerves from dramatic moments to comedic situations. Its dialogue is tight, clever and intricate.

While the banter between the trio is entertaining, at the same time you’re taking in the deeper themes of the work which raise questions about intergenerational reasonability, ageing, past regrets and environmental damage.

Mel Cantwell has directed the production and ably balanced its fast-paced dialogue and subtle visual cues. Lighting has been designed by Matthew Marshall and Rachael Dease has created the plays music and sound design.

Bruce McKiven’s set is an interesting choice, all the action takes place around a kitchen table, but this set takes up only half of the stage, it’s a bright box surrounded by blackness.

I wondered if this play had been staged downstairs in the Theatre Underground how the effect of being closer to the performances may have made it even more intense. The set is sparse and minimal, letting the performance take centre stage.

The high praise leveled at Lucy Kirkwood’s play is warranted and theatre lovers will embrace this impressive production.

The Children from Black Swan State Theatre Company is playing at the State Theatre Centre until 15 September. Tickets are on sale now.

Images by Philip Gostelow.