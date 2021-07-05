On This Gay Day: Thousands turned out to support marriage equality

In 2015 thousands turned out to support in marriage equality in Perth

On this day in 2015 Perth saw one of the biggest ever political rallies for LGBTIQ+ rights when the Love is Love rally was held in Russell Square, Northbridge.

One broadcaster estimated that more than 10,000 people turned up to demand the Abbott government take action on marriage equality and allow same-sex couples to wed. Historic changes has already taking place in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.

The rally organised by GetUp! drew a massive crowd despite gloomy weather and people stood listening to speeches from community members, advocates and politicians as the rain poured down.

The event had originally be scheduled to take place in the Northbridge Piazza, but as the number of RSVPs swelled, organisers moved the event down the block to Russell Square with the speakers delivering their personal stories from the Rotunda.

Watch videos of all the speeches from the rally.

Taking to the stage were Ingrid Cumming, Sally Rugg, Alannah MacTiernan, Rachel Siewert, Samantha Davies and the Reverend Peter Emmanuel, Brian Greig, Ivan Hinton-Teoh, Joey Cookman McCauley and Steph Hastings.

Despite the massive turnout at the event it would be another two and half years before the government changed the laws.

On the morning of the rally Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce delivered a message to the LGBTIQ+ communities saying “Everybody doesn’t get everything they want.”

The Nationals leader who was against changing the laws said allowing same sex couple to wed would be like making “a diamond a square” anbd would be viewed by our Asian trading partners as “decadent”.

OIP Staff, images: Graeme Watson

