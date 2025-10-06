The Court Hotel is up for multiple Hospitality Awards for Excellence

The Australian Hotels Association (WA) has named the finalists competing for more than 40 prestigious accolades in the 2025 AHA & Coca-Cola Hospitality Awards for Excellence.

This year’s awards attracted a record 605 nominations from across the state, which organisers say reflects the strength and diversity of WA’s hospitality sector.

- Advertisement -

Following a thorough and rigorous judging process, the entries have been narrowed down to an exclusive group of finalists, representing the state’s leading hotels, bars, pubs, taverns and restaurants, as well as the dedicated staff whose skill and commitment drive their success.

Among the nominees is all inclusive venue The Court Hotel who have been nominated for multiple awards.

The venue is in the running for the Marketing and Promotions Award, the Live Entertainment Award, team member Athan Eleftheriou is nominated for the Excellence in Service Award, while Hannah Duncan-Kemp is up for the Venue Manager Award.

AHA(WA) CEO Bradley Woods said the number and quality of the finalists demonstrated that WA’s hospitality industry is bursting with talent and innovation.

“From bustling city bars to iconic regional pubs, and from casual dining to world-class restaurants, these finalists showcase the outstanding people and venues driving our industry forward,” Woods said.

“Being named a finalist is a significant achievement. It recognises not only the skill, dedication and passion of the people working in these venues, but also the innovation, leadership and commitment that keep our industry vibrant and competitive,” he said.

The winners will be revealed at the Lion Gala Ball on Monday, 10 November at Crown Perth, where more than 1,200 guests will come together to celebrate the venues and individuals setting the standard for excellence in WA hospitality.

Take a look at all the nominees.