‘The Devil Wears Prada’ screening to raise funds for the Perth Hornets

All right everyone, gird your loins! To raise much needed funds for the Perth Hornets queer AFL team and the Freedom Centre, there’s going to be a fundraising screening of the much loved film The Devil Wear Prada.

Stand out from the crowd, come dressed as your favourite character or something you’d see on the runway. There will be prizes for best dressed – we recommend something in cerulean perhaps.

The Pride month event will feature an Auslan interpreter and will also be open captioned. You can even go in style by selecting a premiere ticket that incudes a bean-bag and an non-alcoholic slushy.

Book some tickets and ask your driver to drop you off at Loton Park Tennis Club on Friday 11th November at 6.00pm sharp.

The 2006 film is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, and stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Hathaway plays Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who takes a job as an assistant to fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestley, played by Streep.

Andy plans to put up with Miranda’s excessive demands and humiliating treatment for one year in the hopes of getting a job as a reporter or writer somewhere else. Lost in the world of fashion she turns to art director Nigel (Stanley Tucci) to help her learn about style.

The film allowed Streep to perform one of her most memorable characters, an icy fashion queen who demands perfection.

Author Lauren Weisberger based the book on her own experiences of working at Vogue magazine and it’s long been speculated that the character of Miranda Priestley is based on editor Anna Wintour.

Tickets to the fundraiser are available now.

