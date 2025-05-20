Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

The end of the coalition – Nationals and Liberals break up

News

Nationals leader David Littleproud has announced that his party will not enter into a new partnership agreement with the Liberal party breaking up the coalition.

“After the discussions that both Sussan Ley and I have had over the ensuing period, our party room has got to a position where we will not be re-entering a Coalition agreement with the Liberal party after this election.” Littleproud said at media conference on Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

“What we have got to a position is that the National party will sit alone on a principle basis. On the basis of looking forward, not having to look back and to try and actually regain important policy pieces that change the lives of the people we represent.”

Nationals leader David Littleproud.

The Nationals leader however didn’t rule out the two party’s getting back together after a period of separation, and reflection.

“Everything is possible. When you have commitment and leadership from both Sussan and I committed to one another, about how we can move forward and how we can get to a position where we come back together.” Littleproud said.

“That commitment is the foundation stone for us to rebuild from. This will give the air to the space the Liberals need.

“If they don’t have that, if they don’t identify who they are, none of us win.

“This is a great thing for our democracy we can do this. This is not anything personal. This is principle.” he said.

Following the Liberal party’s poor showing at the federal election the coalition’s plan for nuclear power has been suggested as a reason voters turned away from the party.

During his media conference David Littleproud disagreed with this assessment suggesting the Labor party had run an effective scare campaign against the policy.

The coalition agreement between the two parties and been in place since 1987, and draws back to the 1940s.

Latest

Culture

Crooner Johnny Mathis delivers his final ever show

0
At 89 the singer is stepping down from live shows.
Culture

Genre-bending series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ returns this July

0
Strange New Worlds warps through genres with each episode, throwing its characters into mysteries, comedy, romance and more.
Lifestyle

2025 WA Health Excellence Awards open for nominations

0
The awards celebrate those who've made outstanding contributions to our state's public health system.
News

NSW man arrested over a spree of graffiti attacks targeting minorities

0
The 21-year-old is allegedly behind dozens of graffiti attacks in Sydney's inner west in recent weeks.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Crooner Johnny Mathis delivers his final ever show

0
At 89 the singer is stepping down from live shows.
Culture

Genre-bending series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ returns this July

0
Strange New Worlds warps through genres with each episode, throwing its characters into mysteries, comedy, romance and more.
Lifestyle

2025 WA Health Excellence Awards open for nominations

0
The awards celebrate those who've made outstanding contributions to our state's public health system.
News

NSW man arrested over a spree of graffiti attacks targeting minorities

0
The 21-year-old is allegedly behind dozens of graffiti attacks in Sydney's inner west in recent weeks.
News

Court receives psychiatric report on accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon

0
The case will return to court next month.

Crooner Johnny Mathis delivers his final ever show

OUTinPerth -
At 89 the singer is stepping down from live shows.
Read more

Genre-bending series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ returns this July

OUTinPerth -
Strange New Worlds warps through genres with each episode, throwing its characters into mysteries, comedy, romance and more.
Read more

2025 WA Health Excellence Awards open for nominations

OUTinPerth -
The awards celebrate those who've made outstanding contributions to our state's public health system.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture