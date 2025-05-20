The end of the coalition – Nationals and Liberals break up

Nationals leader David Littleproud has announced that his party will not enter into a new partnership agreement with the Liberal party breaking up the coalition.

“After the discussions that both Sussan Ley and I have had over the ensuing period, our party room has got to a position where we will not be re-entering a Coalition agreement with the Liberal party after this election.” Littleproud said at media conference on Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

“What we have got to a position is that the National party will sit alone on a principle basis. On the basis of looking forward, not having to look back and to try and actually regain important policy pieces that change the lives of the people we represent.”

Nationals leader David Littleproud.

The Nationals leader however didn’t rule out the two party’s getting back together after a period of separation, and reflection.

“Everything is possible. When you have commitment and leadership from both Sussan and I committed to one another, about how we can move forward and how we can get to a position where we come back together.” Littleproud said.

“That commitment is the foundation stone for us to rebuild from. This will give the air to the space the Liberals need.

“If they don’t have that, if they don’t identify who they are, none of us win.

“This is a great thing for our democracy we can do this. This is not anything personal. This is principle.” he said.

Following the Liberal party’s poor showing at the federal election the coalition’s plan for nuclear power has been suggested as a reason voters turned away from the party.

During his media conference David Littleproud disagreed with this assessment suggesting the Labor party had run an effective scare campaign against the policy.

The coalition agreement between the two parties and been in place since 1987, and draws back to the 1940s.