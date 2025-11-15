‘The English Teacher’ cancelled after two seasons

The US comedy The English Teacher has been cancelled after just two seasons.

The show airs on Disney+ in Australia and stared Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez, a English teacher who finds himself in trouble when a parent accuses him of her turning her son gay because the student saw him kiss his now ex-boyfriend.

The school district forbids Evan from dating another faculty member, just as handsome new teacher Harry arrives.

The cast also included Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton and Carmen Christopher.

Alvarez was the show’s creator and well as acting in and producing the series. Prior to appearing in this show he had memorable roles in Will & Grace, where he played Estefan, and Jane the Virgin where he played the role of Wesley.

The show made its debut in 2024 and a second season arrived in September 2025.

Broadcaster FX who create the show have not elaborated on why the show has been axed, but it comes at a time when LGBTIQA+ characters are quickly disappearing in the US based productions.

The number of LGBTIQA+ characters of US television expected to drop dramatically

News of the cancellation of The English Teacher comes as US organisation GLAAD release their 20th annual report that tracks representation on television.

The study has tracked the presence of LGBTQ characters on primetime scripted broadcast and cable series as well as scripted streaming originals for two decades and provides essential guidance for the future of inclusion in television.

They found across primetime scripted broadcast, primetime scripted cable, and scripted streaming original series that premiered a new season between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025, there were 489 LGBTQ regular or recurring characters in total. This is a 4% increase and 21 additional characters from 468 characters counted in the previous edition.

However of all 489 LGBTQ characters counted across all platforms, 201 (41%) of them will not be returning due to series cancellations or endings, limited series format, or a character dying or leaving the show.

Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and President of GLAAD, spoke about why representation is important.

“For the past two decades, our Where We Are on TV study has shown progress on screen, which has helped usher in change and advancements for the LGBTQ community. Nearly a third of non-LGBTQ Americans say that LGBTQ-inclusive media has changed their perception of our community.

“Today, we are at a critical juncture, with hateful rhetoric running unchecked from politicians and news media and given a falsely amplified platform, even as the majority of this country overwhelmingly supports the LGBTQ community. With so many diverse, entertaining, and impactful series being canceled at an alarming rate, it is imperative that networks and streamers do not back down.” Ellis said.

Megan Townsend, Senior Director, Entertainment Research and Analysis at GLAAD the inclusion of LGBTIQA+ characters had been a key in many shows success.

“Inclusive stories resonate with audiences and drive business success. Over 84 million American adults say they’re more likely to watch a TV show if it features at least one LGBTQ character. The LGBTQ buying power in the U.S. is an estimated $1.4 trillion and is set to grow, with 23% of Gen Z adults identifying as LGBTQ—a number that continues to rise and which we see at similar levels across the globe.

“This influential audience has contributed to the financial and critical success of shows like Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets, Stranger Things, The Last of Us and more, which have connected with audiences interested in quality storytelling and unique perspectives. This audience has continued to tune in year after year and who further support their favorite franchises through merchandise and experience purchases, social media, and more.” Townsend said.

The researchers also noted that often shows will still have a single LGBTIQ+ character, and fewer shows are being made that feature ensemble casts of LGBTIQA+ characters.

“The LGBTQ community is just that: a community. Over the past few decades, series such as The L Word, Queer as Folk, Looking, Sense8, Pose, and more have shown varied queer people existing together and the different dynamics therein. There are still series tracked this year that include a main queer ensemble, such as Prime Video’s Harlem, Hulu’s Mid-Century Modern, Netflix’s Heartstopper, and FX’s Adults, but a number of these series are ending”. The report noted.

Staff at OUTinPerth have previously taken part in the GLAAD Media Institute’s training programs.