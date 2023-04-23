The Fab 5 from ‘Queer Eye’ are getting ready to return

It’s been a while between drinks for the crew from Queer Eye but they are about to return with the seventh season of the popular Netflix show.

This time round Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan will be based in New Orleans having previously helped out people in Atlanta, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Austin. Plus, they’ve also had trips to Japan and Australia.

Filming of the series began in June last year and it will hit out screens on Friday 12th May. All seven episodes will be available to stream straight away.

One thing that’s guaranteed to happen while they’re in New Orleans – they’ll definitely be heading to its world-famous Mardi Gras celebrations.

The second-generation reboot has now outlived the original show it’s based on. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy ran from 2003 until 2007 and five seasons of the show were created.

The original ‘fab five’ went on a lot more adventures though, filming 90 episodes over their five-year run. At the end of their seventh season the current team will only have created 65 episodes.

In between series the five cast members have been pretty busy. Antoni Porowski appeared in the feature film Spoiler Alert, Tan France and his husband Rob welcomed their first child, Karamo launched his own talk show, Bobby turned into a caterpillar and took part in the US version of The Masked Singer and Jonathan released a book of essays and toured the world with their one-man show.

Mark Friday 12th May in your diaries, or because of the time zones, probably more like Saturday 13th May.

OIP Staff

