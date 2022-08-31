The Great Australian Bake Off announces new hosts and judges

The Great Australian Bake Off will have a whole new look when it returns to TV screens next year. The next season of the show, which has appeared on various networks since 2013, will feature new judges and hosts.

World renowned culinary expert Rachel Khoo and king of the pastry world Darren Purchese are joining the Bake Off family as judges. While the show’s new hosts will be Natalie Tran and Cal Wilson.

They replace outgoing judges Maggie Beer and Matt Moran and hosts Mel Buttle and Claire Hooper.

Stepping into the iconic shed for the first time, Rachel, Darren, Natalie, and Cal commenced filming in Sydney this week, greeting and mentoring twelve new bakers over 10 weeks, who take on delicious challenges to test their baking prowess, creativity, and skill.

Wendy Moore, FOXTEL General Manager of LifeStyle said audiences have a great love for the show.

“The Great Australian Bake Off is one the most beautiful shows on TV and is truly loved by our audience. We are so excited to welcome into the family Rachel and Darren, who are such passionate and respected bakers. They are the perfect people to continue this loved show into the future alongside our fabulous new hosts, Natalie and Cal who are ready and waiting to test every bake too!”

Rachel Khoo , a culinary creative, presenter, food writer and best-selling cookbook author joins The Great Australian Bake Off as judge.

Rachel’s passion for patisserie lured her to Paris, to pursue her love of French pastries and studied at the world renowned Le Cordon Bleu, where she obtained a pastry diploma and worked on culinary projects throughout the world as an international food creative.

Rachel has authored six books including, Rachel Khoo’s Sweet and Savoury Pates, Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook and her latest publication, The Little Swedish Kitchen. Rachel has starred on television programs including Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook, Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate, and as co-host on Zumbo’s Just Desserts and judge on My Kitchen Rules and Great British Menu.

Khoo shared her excitement about joining the Bake Off franchise.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining the wonderful and uplifting GABO with Darren, Natalie and Cal. I cannot wait to taste all the delicious cakes the bakers make.”

Darren Purchese joins Rachel as judge, and is a world-renowned pastry chef, author and the owner and creator behind Melbourne’s popular cake and dessert business, Burch & Purchase Sweet Studio.

Famous for his extravagant desserts, incredible cakes, and creations, Darren’s sweet centre pieces and showstopping desserts have been in demand at some of the country’s most prestigious events.

Originally training at the Savoy Hotel in London, Darren is one of the most sought after and respected chefs working in Australia today and often appears as a judge on MasterChef Australia. Darren is an accomplished author of five cookbooks including Sweet Studio – The Art of Divine Desserts, Lamingtons & Lemon Tart, Chefs Eat Toasties Too and Chefs Eat Breakfast Too.

