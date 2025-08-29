THE HAUS arrives at The Aberdeen Hotel in September

New LGBTIQA+ night The HAUS arrives at The Aberdeen Hotel this September.

Making its debut on Saturday 19th September the new event will feature DJ sets from H.Sailor and Drew plus more and also highlight some important local community groups.

Things will get underway at 8pm and run through to 2am.

The Aberdeen Hotel plays a big role in the Perth LGBTIQA+ communities history. Back in the 1980’s it was called The Red Lion and was the main hangout for the local community, long before The Court Hotel proclaimed itself an LGBTIQA+ friendly venue.

The new event is from promoter Haus of Phoenix and tickets are on sale now.

The night will begin with a social hour, before the DJs start spinning the tunes at 9pm. The music promises to be handbag pop originals and remixes old and new.

The first outing will also promote local groups PFLAG and Lez-B-Frendz.