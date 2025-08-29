Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

THE HAUS arrives at The Aberdeen Hotel in September

Community

New LGBTIQA+ night The HAUS arrives at The Aberdeen Hotel this September.

Making its debut on Saturday 19th September the new event will feature DJ sets from H.Sailor and Drew plus more and also highlight some important local community groups.

- Advertisement -

Things will get underway at 8pm and run through to 2am.

The Aberdeen Hotel plays a big role in the Perth LGBTIQA+ communities history. Back in the 1980’s it was called The Red Lion and was the main hangout for the local community, long before The Court Hotel proclaimed itself an LGBTIQA+ friendly venue.

The new event is from promoter Haus of Phoenix and tickets are on sale now.

The night will begin with a social hour, before the DJs start spinning the tunes at 9pm. The music promises to be handbag pop originals and remixes old and new.

The first outing will also promote local groups PFLAG and Lez-B-Frendz.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day: Musician Meshell Ndegeocello was born

0
American singer-songwriter, rapper and bass player Meshell Ndegeocello was born...
Culture

Review | ‘Speaking in Tongues’ is an engrossing and clever theatrical experience

0
Black Swan State Theatre Company's latest production is sensational.
Community

Check out all the ways to celebrate Wear It Purple

0
There's great events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Culture

‘Law of Desire’ actor Eusebio Poncela dies aged 79

0
The actor had a long career in films in Spain and Argentina.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day: Musician Meshell Ndegeocello was born

0
American singer-songwriter, rapper and bass player Meshell Ndegeocello was born...
Culture

Review | ‘Speaking in Tongues’ is an engrossing and clever theatrical experience

0
Black Swan State Theatre Company's latest production is sensational.
Community

Check out all the ways to celebrate Wear It Purple

0
There's great events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Culture

‘Law of Desire’ actor Eusebio Poncela dies aged 79

0
The actor had a long career in films in Spain and Argentina.
Culture

In September Queer Book Club will be reading ‘Nolan’s Hunger’

0
The novella by Perth based writer Radwell was first published in 2023.

On This Gay Day: Musician Meshell Ndegeocello was born

OUTinPerth -
American singer-songwriter, rapper and bass player Meshell Ndegeocello was born on this day in 1968. Born into a military family in Berlin, Germany, she grew...
Read more

Review | ‘Speaking in Tongues’ is an engrossing and clever theatrical experience

Graeme Watson -
Black Swan State Theatre Company's latest production is sensational.
Read more

Check out all the ways to celebrate Wear It Purple

OUTinPerth -
There's great events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture