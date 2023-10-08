The musical ‘Grease’ is coming back to Perth in 2024

The musical Grease will return to Perth in 2024 after seasons in Melbourne and Sydney. The all-new production will feature Marica Hines, Jay Laga’aia, Patti Newton, and a cast of up-and-coming musical theatre performers.

Annelise Hall will appear in the coveted role of Sandy, while rising star Joseph Spanti will play Danny.

Grease opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne on 31 December 2023 followed by Sydney’s Capitol Theatre from 24 March 2024. Tickets for the Perth season go on presale on Monday 4 December with general release tickets on sale Friday 8 December.

Perth’s own Mackenzie Dunn will play Rizzo, which we all know is the best character in story!

Dunn previously impressed us when she starred in a West Australian Academy of Performing Arts production of 42nd Street back in 2017, and Black Swan’s production of Assassins the following year. She’s a fourth-generation performer, her grandparents are Western Australian theatre royalty Jill Perryman and Kevan Johnston.

“I am thrilled to finally be touring to my hometown of Perth – something I have been waiting and wanting to do for 6 years. It’s where I grew up, studied (WAAPA) and where my love of

theatre began. I think Perth audiences are in for a treat with this spectacularly talented cast and completely fresh take on this iconic show!” Dunn said.

Since last appearing in Perth Dunn has appeared in productions of Hairspray, A Chorus Line, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Ragtime. She also performed the role of Princess Fiona in the musical version of Shrek and appeared in the ABC TV series Why Are You Like This?

The rest of the cast includes Brianna Bishop as Marty. Keanu Gonzalez in the role of bad boy Kenickie, Lucy Fraser as the perky Patty Simcox and Gareth Isaac as nerdy Eugene.

The iconic Pink Ladies includes Brianna Bishop as Marty, Catty Hamilton as Frenchy and Caitlin Spears as Jan. While Andy Seymour will play Roger, Harry Targett has been cast as Sonny

and Tom Davis as Doody. The trio will don their leather jackets and become the T-Birds.

Patti Newton will be ringing the school bell as the much-loved Miss Lynch for the Melbourne season, Jay Laga’aia is set to sizzle as Vince Fontaine and the incomparable Marcia Hines

will bring the house down as Teen Angel.

A local production of the musical played at the Theatre Royale last year, while a national tour visited Perth a decade ago.

Filled with memorable songs including Greased Lightning, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Summer Nights, You’re the One That I Want, There Are Worse Things I Could Do, Sandy, Look At Me. I’m Sandra Dee and many more, it’s a musical guaranteed everyone will be singing along.

The musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey made it’s debut in 1971 in Chicago. It opened on Broadway the following year, and made it to London’s West End in 1973.

The film version arrived in 1978 which added several songs to the original score, and paired John Tavolta and Olivia Newton John as the lead characters. Since its initial release the musical has combined elements of both the original stage production and the film version.

The production will take up residence at the Crown Theatre in Perth from June 2024. To sign up to the waitlist for the Perth season and for further information and tickets head to www.greasemusical.com.au

