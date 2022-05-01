Tell me more! The musical ‘Grease’ will open in Perth this June

One of the most loved musicals Grease will be staged in Perth this June. It’s time to revisit the world of High school, Pink Ladies , T-birds, drag races and school dances.

Filled with memorable songs including Greased Lightning, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Summer Nights, You’re the One That I Want, There Are Worse Things I Could Do, Sandy, Look At Me. I’m Sandra Dee and many more, it’s guaranteed everyone will be singing along.

The local production is being mounted by Drew Anthony Creative and will be staged at the Planet Royale, Perth’s very cool new theatre in Northbridge, from 1st -26th June.

For the few people who’ve never seen the film or the stage musical, here’s what it’s all about.

After separation ends their whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser, Danny, and girl-next-door, Sandy, are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for the senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

This reimagined new production is directed by local talents Drew Anthony with music direction by Joe Louis Robinson.

“I am thrilled to present this reimagined production of Grease which has been designed especially for the unique theatre space of Royale Theatre and features a cast of first-class theatre performers. I can’t wait to share this production with Perth audiences in this awesome new theatre.” Anthony said.

The Royale Theatre is an exciting new 186-seat theatre venue located on the top floor of the Planet Royale entertainment complex in Northbridge.

The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale’s Cleo Schurrer shared her excitement about the upcoming production.

“Grease at The Royale Theatre is going to be the very first production of its kind in Perth! It will be the quality of musical theatre performance you would expect from a production in a 2000-seat theatre, but in the intimate setting of our new venue, making the experience all the more magical for everyone.”

The musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey made it’s debut in 1971 in Chicago. It opened on Broadway the following year, and made it to London’s West End in 1973.

The film version arrived in 1978 which added several songs to the original score, and paired John Tavolta and Olivia Newton John as the lead characters.

Since it’s initial release the musical has combined elements of both the original stage production and the film version. A touring production visited Perth back in 2014.

So get ready to dust off your leather jackets, pull on your poodle skirts and take a trip to a simpler time as bad boy Danny and naïve, sweet-natured Sandy fall in love all over again.

