The musical ‘& Juliet’ is ready to bring a party to Perth’s NYE

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

When the musical & Juliet has its opening night at the Crown Theatre tonight it will bring in the New Year with a massive party.

It’s the jukebox musical that has audiences leaping to their feet and singing along to the feel-good soundtrack of pop hits created by Swedish producer Max Martin. Featuring the music of Katy Perry, The Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Robyn, Kelly Clarkson and many others, it’s filled with tunes you already know the words to.

The part won’t end at midnight though, having witnessed the phenomenon of the show in other cities we can be assured the party vibe will continue through the show’s entire Perth run.

On a whirlwind trip to Melbourne to see the show earlier this year I was struck that everybody was talking about it. From the steward on the early morning flight, to my taxi driver from Tullamarine and to the girl on the reception when I checked into my hotel – they’d all seen it, they all raved out it.

An hour later I got to experience it myself, and the show doesn’t disappoint. It’s funny, uplifting and just a massive amount of fun.

While shows often have a major cast change by the time they reach Perth, the same bunch of super-talented performers will be taking to the stage in Perth tonight.

Among them Rob Mills as William Shakespeare, and Amy Lehpamer as his wife Anne Hathaway. The energising Casey Donovan is going to be here, as is the acclaimed Hayden Tee. Newcomers Lordina May Merrypor, Blake Appleqvist, Jesse Dutlow and Yashith Fernado will also make their mark.

Each night they’re set to create an uplifting musical theatre experience that leaves audience members turning out onto the street on a cloud of euphoria.

The show has a simple premise, what if at the end of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, rather than dying heartbroken and in misery, Juliet just got over Romeo and got on with her life? What adventures would she have had?

At a recent media event in Perth star Lorinda May Merrypor shared her thoughts about why the show has been so successful.

“I think this show just resonates with people so much.” Merrypor told OUTinPerth. “It’s a story of discovering who you are and taking control of your own destiny.

“I think everyone at some point in their life has felt like things are out of their control a bit and they’ve had to try and get it back. I think that’s why people just seem to gravitate towards it so much because they see themselves. Also, the music is incredible!”

The lead role of Juliet has been a breakout role for Lorinda May Merrypor, putting her on the map in Australia’s competitive musical theatre world.

“It’s the biggest role or production I’ve ever got to be a part of.” Merrypor shared.

When she auditioned for the production, she was touring Australia in a production of The Sapphires. After hearing the shows amazing line up of tunes she was hoping to be a part of the production but was blown away when producers picked her for the lead role.

“I was hoping to at least be in the show in whatever capacity, I didn’t believe that Juliet was possible for me to get, so it was totally overwhelming. I just I cried.” Merrypor says of the moment when she got the news.

The performer is not embellishing the story in the slightest, at the moment she got the call from her agent she was out with her cast mates, and they captured the emotional moment on film.

Merrypor is full of praise for her castmates, saying she’s learned a lot from colleagues like Casey Donovan and Amy Lehpamer.

“It’s honestly been so amazing to get to learn from these women, just like in the way that they are, and also getting to have conversations where they can share their wisdom with me, as someone who’s coming to this quite fresh. That’s been the most incredible thing.”.

& Juliet opens at the Crown Theatre tonight and runs through until 8th February.

Graeme Watson

Graeme saw the show in Melbourne as a guest of the producers.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.